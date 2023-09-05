Don's TV Repair: A speakeasy restaurant born out of the disconnect of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Born out of the disconnect of COVID-19, Don’s TV Repair wanted to make you feel good about coming out again. But don’t bring your TVs, as they don't actually repair them. Instead, it’s a step back in time to a speakeasy/restaurant.

Opened in 2018, it started out as Don's Diner and Cocktails. Taylor Gillen, Operations Manager of SCD Hospitality Group says, “As a response to COVID, hospitality just was not what it was before. We were wearing gloves and masks, and it was hard to show a smile and make people feel good. We wanted to create an experience so that people wanted to go out and dine again.”

And a “feel good,” though not on the menu, is exactly what Don’s offers. From the retro movies playing on a big screen, to the kitschy décor of gremlins, outdated gaming systems, and of course, TVs, Don’s TV Repair displays the best of 80s and 90s pop culture, filling their guests with wonder and smiles. And the food leaves nothing but to be desired.

In addition to great food, Don’s offers unbelievable specials Monday through Thursday. On Mondays, they have fuzzy dice night, where you can roll an oversized pair of fuzzy dice and if you land on double ones or double sixes, you get your entire meal for free. Tuesdays is A Penny for your Tots night, where you get a full-size order of tater tots for 1 cent. Wednesday is $0.99 burger night. And on Thursday, you can get a Martini for a dime.

Don’s TV Repair is located at 1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee. This family-friendly hidden gem is open seven days a week, but before you go it’s best to make a reservation, as seating is limited. And, as with all respectable speakeasies, you’ll need to know the password. Here’s a clue, when you show up for your reservation, ask for an “Ice-cold 7-up."

To learn more, visit donsmke.com

