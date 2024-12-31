Discover the year’s best Hidden Gems in Milwaukee Tonight’s 2024 Recap

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Monday marked the final episode of Milwaukee Tonight for 2024.

We're feeling nostalgic, so we’ve compiled a recap of some of the best-hidden gems discovered over the past year by the Milwaukee Tonight team!

January: Health and Fitness at Turner Hall

Turner Hall's Climbing Gym on Milwaukee tonight

In January, we highlighted Turner Hall, which makes fitness accessible and fun with its climbing gym in the basement. The venue also features a gymnasium that offers classes for both kids and adults.

March: Turner Hall’s 170-Year History

A close-up look at some of the artifacts of Turner Hall

In March, we returned to Turner Hall to celebrate the building’s 170-year history. We learned about Friedrich Jahn, the father of gymnastics, who invented equipment such as the pommel horse and parallel bars.

The building also played a pivotal role in the progressive movement, hosting a meeting that drew 3,000 attendees.

Spring: Burning Off Winter Energy

The spring season brought opportunities to burn off winter energy, for both us and our furry friends!

April: Speed Weenies

Speed Weenies: The 'Lure Course' in Bay View for energetic dogs

Bay View’s "Speed Weenies"offered a lure course for dogs to chase toys, providing a fun way for pets to stay active.

May: Bust n Stuff

How you can let loose and have fun at the ‘Bust n' Stuff’ rage room

In May, we introduced you to "Bust n Stuff," a rage room that gives visitors the chance to smash objects like glass and furniture with tools such as sledgehammers, offering a unique and guilt-free way to release pent-up energy.

Some of TMJ4's photographers accompanied Cassandra McShepard to test out the room,and they were not disappointed!

June: Brewers 50-50 Raffle

How Brewers 50/50 raffle sellers are changing the game for charities

In June, James Groh joined the Brewers' game-day experience at American Family Field, helping with the 50-50 raffle. The Brewers Community Foundation, which has raised about $25 million, uses the proceeds to support youth programs in health, education, and recreation.

2024 Competition Series

WHO DID IT BETTER: Highlights of Shannon and Cassandra's top faceoffs in 2024

This year also saw the debut of a competitive segment on the show between Cassandra McShepard and Shannon Sims, starting with a Pac-Man match in April.

The competition expanded throughout 2024, featuring challenges like kayaking, Halloween costume contests, and holiday centerpiece crafting.

To see everything from Milwaukee Tonight and explore the gems that were not included, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip