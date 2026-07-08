Dîner en Blanc comes back to Milwaukee for second year with Parisian theme this August

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Dîner en Blanc is returning for its second year this August, bringing its signature all-white dress code, secret location, and Parisian roots back to the city.

The event, which originated in Paris in 1988, has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. Attendees dress entirely in white and gather at a location that is not revealed until the night of the event.

Demetra Morgan, host of this year's Milwaukee event, said the mystery is central to the experience.

"I think that's actually part of the magic of Dîner en Blanc is that people don't know where they're going until they actually arrive at a secret location," Morgan said.

Morgan described the event as more than just a dinner.

"We like to think that this is a magical experience. It's not just a dinner, it's a cultural experience. It's about food, it's about fashion, it's about entertainment, it's about meeting people that you didn't know and then becoming a family, and so all of that magic unfolds as the night progresses in that secret location," Morgan said.

First-time attendees can expect entertainment, sponsor activations, wine and champagne — the event serves no beer or other alcohol — and a series of signature moments that have become traditions at Dîner en Blanc events worldwide.

"The napkin wave is one of our signature moments, the sparklers that indicates that it's time for dancing. People can expect community as they're setting up their tables," Morgan said.

This year's theme is "Une Soirée Parisienne: La Belle Époque," a nod to what Morgan called the golden age of Paris. The name Dîner en Blanc translates from French to "dinner in white."

Morgan, who majored in French in college, said the theme brings the event back to its Parisian origins.

Tickets range from $50.00 to $70.00 per person, and are sold in pairs.

More information on tickets and the event is available here.

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