Dimension Seven Coffee hopes to shake up the Milwaukee coffee industry

BROWN DEER, Wis. — When you think of Milwaukee industries, what comes to mind? A lot of people might say the brewery industry. Rightfully so because we have tons of great breweries. However, there is one industry that often gets overlooked. Coffee.

There are dozens of great independent roasters in the area. And now there is a newcomer grinding away - not just on his coffee but also on his dream.

Introducing, Dimension Seven Coffee. It's a small batch roastery. Well, really it's a person who does small-batch roastings.

“I love roasting coffee.”

James Groh James Zajackowski stands in front of his Brown Deer farmer's market stand.

James Zajackowski owns the company. He started casually roasting a few years ago and then began in earnest last year. He roasts his coffee within 48-72 hours of selling it at farmer's markets to ensure maximum freshness. You can find him at the Brown Deer and Riverwest farmer's markets and the Zocalo Food Park.

"I roast only organic coffee," he said.

He has big dreams of opening his own coffee shop and shaking up the Milwaukee coffee industry.

“Definitely be a farm to table. Ideally, a pay-what-you-can establishment," he said.

Zajackowski already practices a version of pay-what-you-can that customers love.

James Groh Dimension Seven Coffee is a small batch roastery that hopes to open its first brick-and-mortar location soon.

“So for example he does not use any change so if it's a dollar forty hell bring it down to a dollar," Nancy Shew, a customer said.

That business model along with his freshly roasted coffee.

“I love his stand. I love what he produces. I love what he brings to the table - his personality. He’s a very sweet guy," Shew said.

Zajackowski also grows and sells fresh vegetables.

"I kind of became obsessed with how we get food and where we get food."

He grows food that you can't easily find in grocery stores. It's the type of food he would hope people at at farmer's market are looking to buy like microgreens, tomatillos, different varieties of peppers, fresh turmeric, fresh ginger, and more.

James Groh Along with selling coffee, Zajackowski also grows pesticide-free vegetables to sell at his farmer's market stand.

"There’s so much food out there that we are not privy to generally, and one of the best ways we can go about trying those things is growing it yourself," he said.

Opening a cafe is a deeply personal endeavor for Zajackowski.

"Hanging out in coffee shops was always a really important place for me. I spent a lot of time in truck stops and lots of different coffee shops, seeing live music, and it's a place that people gather to talk about their passions and generate ideas together."

He hopes that his cafe can offer the same but with a twist. Along with the pay-what-you-can model, he wants the ownership group to be just a physically committed to the cafe as they are financially committed to it. Zajackowski hopes that management roasts coffee cooks food, and works the cash register.

"Ideally, I would be opening a cafe with some other people. It would be collectively owned and operated space where everybody does kind of a little bit of everything."

Opening a cafe in an already saturated market is tough, but James has no doubt that his dream will be a reality one day.

“I mean I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t. It has to happen.”

You can buy his coffee directly from him by reaching out on his Instagram page - Dimension Seven Coffee. He does offer delivery options.

