Dance the night away at the Mitchell Park Dome's Grooving Under Glass event

Friends of the Domes hosted a dance party inside the Mitchell Park Domes to help raise funds for the horticultural center and see the Domes in a whole new light.
MILWAUKEE — Fans of the Mitchell Park Domes put on their boogie shoes and got down on it as they danced the night away Thursday.

Grooving Under Glass is a concert, dance party, light show, and educational event all in one. Plus, there was some delicious food and refreshing beverages.

The night was hosted by Friends of the Domes. During the night, two bands performed in the Show Dome, and one band played in the Desert Dome.

There was also a story time inside the educational center. The goal is to get people to experience the domes at night and see them lit up while listening to music. All the proceeds go to the Friends of the Domes Mitchell to support the horticultural center.

Here's the list of performers: Extra Crispy Brass Band, Brylor, and Awake the Echoes. Food was brought in by Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, Double B’s MKE-Style BBQ, Pete’s Fruit Market, and Zilli Hospitality.

