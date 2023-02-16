Daddy Daughter Dance to return after two-year hiatus in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Twenty years ago, the Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative in cooperation with Milwaukee Recreation gave its first Daddy Daughter Dance.

Since then, the event has grown to be a highly anticipated evening of daughters dressing up and showing off their best dance moves with their fathers/father figures.

Due to Covid, the event did not take place for two years, but on Saturday, daddies and daughters will once again grace the dance floor.

I met with Darryl Davidson, Director of the Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative, to learn more about it.

"It’s a very special evening because it focuses on daughters, and it’s extremely important because we know that it builds self-esteem and confidence. We expect great outcomes from daughters who have good relationships with their fathers," said Darryl.

The evening starts with dinner and then the dance begins. There is a dance-off between the daddies and daughters, prizes, photo opportunities, and lots of fun.

Studies show that strong father and daughter relationships equal healthier, happier women.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Recreation's website.

