Custom bikes for people of all abilities at Emerys Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness

"The important thing in life is not the triumph, but the fight; the essential thing is not to have won, but to have fought well." — International Olympic Committee
The Olympic spirit of inspiring and motivating people to be their best selves, while also promoting peace and understanding, describes Olympian cyclist Brent Emery perfectly.
Silver medal winner in the 1984 Olympics, Brent Emery, through his family business, Emerys Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness, is dedicated to putting everybody and everybody on a bike.
In addition to offering quality bikes, Emery works with Variety – the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin, building adaptive bikes for children with physical or developmental needs.
“We're working with the adaptive bicycles and that market and the volume we're doing is even blowing us out of the water,” said Brent.
Watch: Custom bikes for people of all abilities at Emerys Cycling
Brent says, “There is no such thing as a former Olympian. Once an Olympian, always an Olympian.” He’s still riding and doing his best to support the Olympic spirit in all of us.
For more information, visit their website.
