Creative space 'House of RAD' composed of 40 artists, 29 studios in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — It’s no secret that I love artists, so I’m excited to share this hidden gem with you. The House of RAD is a creative community composed of 40 artists and 29 studios. Founder Brandon Minga says it was formed in answer to the question, 'Why don’t artists collaborate with each other?'

“It’s based on trust. On Friday night, I cook, and we come together and talk about ideas. Once the trust is created, you can have collaborations," said Minga.

TMJ4 Founder Brandon Minga

The artists must pass a vibe check to make sure that their energy fits that of the house. Operating by membership, the House of RAD is 24,000 square feet. Members can design their own workspaces suited to the needs of their creative process or use shared creative spaces. They enjoy 24-hour access, power, heat, tools, mentoring, and the ability to work with other artists.

Unbelievable works of art are created there; sculptures, large and small, metal and woodworks, paintings, screen printing and the list goes on.

TMJ4

I asked Minga what RAD meant.

“It’s a house Resident Artists Doers. We love, respect, and support one another, so we can create bigger things together."

TMJ4

The space also functions as a gallery and an event space.

Learn more at HouseOfRadMKE.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip