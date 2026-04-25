Cream puff fans get a sweet spring preview at Wisconsin State Fair drive-in event

Cream puff lovers don’t have to wait until summer to enjoy one of the most iconic treats of the Wisconsin State Fair. This weekend, fans can get an early taste at a special spring drive-in event.

The Cream Puff Spring Fling Drive-In is offering visitors a head start on the beloved dessert, with 3-packs of the original cream puffs available for purchase. This year, there’s also something new on the menu: the Orange Dream Puff, a seasonal twist inspired by classic citrus-and-cream flavors.

Tim McCormick, communications manager for the Wisconsin State Fair, says the new flavor has been in the works for some time.

TMJ4 Tim McCormick, communications manager for the Wisconsin State Fair

"Our bakers back there said they've had this recipe in their back pocket for a little while now...they wanted to bust it out at just the right time and with spring in the air...why not get a little zesty flavor in your life?

Visitors can place orders online ahead of time or purchase items in person, making it easy to stop by and grab a treat without the full fair experience.

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Marie, who is from Sussex, said the convenience—and the new flavor—made it an easy decision to stop.

"I've never had it, and I grew up loving Dreamsickles, so I'm on my way home from work. I work in Milwaukee, and it was convenient just to stop here and get it."

The drive-in event runs Friday through Sunday, with hours varying each day. Organizers say it’s a sweet preview of what fairgoers can expect when the Wisconsin State Fair returns later this year.

For the full schedule, click here: Cream Puff Spring Fling Drive-In – Wisconsin State Fair Park

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