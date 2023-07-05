Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

Crafty Cow in Bay View offers award-winning burgers and chicken dishes

What makes Crafty Cow so popular is that it's a gastropub that focuses on elevated comfort food.
Crafty Cow in Bay View
TMJ4
Crafty Cow in Bay View
Crafty Cow in Bay View
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 14:20:37-04

Watch this report on Wednesday on TMJ4 News at 6:30, Milwaukee Tonight

MILWAUKEE — Crafty Cow in Bay View has a pretty big following. People from all over the world visit the restaurant and bar to try their award-winning burgers and chicken dishes. Devin Eichler started the business when he was young.

"I came up with this idea when I was like 23 years old," Devin says. "I was living with my parents at the time. It was one of twenty concepts that I came up with, and it just kinda stuck."

What makes Crafty Cow so popular is that it's a gastropub that focuses on elevated comfort food. They also have a great vibe inside the restaurant.

"It was originally an Ace Hardware store," General Manager Owen Minahan beams. "We tried to keep as much of the old feeling from it that we could. We have all of the beer cans set up, and that draws a lot of people."

They've won awards for their chicken and burger dishes.

"The Nashville hot chicken sandwich is our number one seller," Devin explains. "People love our sandwiches across the board. They also love our burgers."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

News

Nominate your 'Hidden Gem' for Milwaukee Tonight

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.