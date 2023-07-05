Crafty Cow in Bay View offers award-winning burgers and chicken dishes

Watch this report on Wednesday on TMJ4 News at 6:30, Milwaukee Tonight

MILWAUKEE — Crafty Cow in Bay View has a pretty big following. People from all over the world visit the restaurant and bar to try their award-winning burgers and chicken dishes. Devin Eichler started the business when he was young.

"I came up with this idea when I was like 23 years old," Devin says. "I was living with my parents at the time. It was one of twenty concepts that I came up with, and it just kinda stuck."

What makes Crafty Cow so popular is that it's a gastropub that focuses on elevated comfort food. They also have a great vibe inside the restaurant.

"It was originally an Ace Hardware store," General Manager Owen Minahan beams. "We tried to keep as much of the old feeling from it that we could. We have all of the beer cans set up, and that draws a lot of people."

They've won awards for their chicken and burger dishes.

"The Nashville hot chicken sandwich is our number one seller," Devin explains. "People love our sandwiches across the board. They also love our burgers."

