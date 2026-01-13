Community leader gets national recognition for youth education work

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee community leader who has dedicated nearly three decades to empowering young people through education recently received national recognition on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Vicki Davidson, Program Director of the Green Tree Teutonia Community Learning Center, appeared on the popular daytime talk show alongside Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and a former student who credited Davidson with changing her life.

"I wouldn't be the person I am today had it not been for you," said Gloria Atkins, a college graduate who was once a student at the community center.

The emotional moment nearly brought Davidson to tears during the television appearance.

"That's the hope. What I always want for all the students to do is whatever they've learned, whatever they come back with, that they make sure to carry it on," Davidson said.

The Green Tree Teutonia Community Learning Center has served Milwaukee's community for decades, focusing on fundamental education skills that Davidson believes are being overlooked in today's digital age.

"We've got them on their phones, and we've got them on their game controllers. And there's nothing wrong with those things, but those should be in addition to the real, concrete things, the learning, the reading, the writing, the math," Davidson said.

The center serves multiple generations, with some parents who grew up in the program now bringing their own children. Many adults also use the facility's computers for job searches and continuing education.

Davidson emphasized the importance of teaching skills that schools no longer prioritize, including cursive writing. She noted that some students, including Atkins, had to teach themselves these fundamental skills.

Governor Evers highlighted how Davidson's local impact extends statewide, recognizing that community-level change creates broader positive effects across Wisconsin.

The Kelly Clarkson Show surprised Davidson with a four-day trip to Costa Rica in recognition of her decades of service to Milwaukee's youth and families.

"I want people to know that they have value," Davidson said about her mission at the community center.

