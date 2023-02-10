Cleaning Milwaukee's skyscrapers while dangling hundreds of feet in the air

MILWAUKEE — Look upon the Milwaukee skyline and there's a chance you'll see a man dangling hundreds of feet in the air, sitting on a wooden plank, held up by a rope, and having the time of his life.

“I'd like to consider myself one of the best in the Midwest at this point," Brian Joers said.

Joers is a window cleaner. Don't call him a window washer.

“I had an old boss where he was like anyone can wash windows. Only a professional can get it clean," he said.

Joers owns Elite Window Cleaning and Building Services. He is a subcontractor that works on washing the windows of skyscrapers across the Midwest.

James Groh Joers works on cleaning the windows of Catholic Financial Life during a cold and windy day.

At first, Joers started as a regular window washer with his feet on the ground. Afterward, he heard that you could make upwards of 30 percent more as a highrise window cleaner, so he made the switch. He has been cleaning windows for about 18 years, and the majority of that time it has been on highrises. He has traveled the Midwest cleaning different buildings. The tallest building in Milwaukee he's cleaned is the US Bank Building.

“On a perfect day, it’s great. It’s almost zen. You’re just up there. You’re doing your thing. The weather nice," he said.

However, when I met him on Friday as he was working on the Catholic Financial building, it was anything but zen.

“I mean, obviously today you can see it's really windy. It’s probably not the best day to do it, but, you know, I’ve found ways to do everything when you’ve got those get-er done moments."

The temperature outside was below freezing. Winds were topping out at 20 miles per hour. It wasn't a great day to be hanging 200 feet above the ground.

“Not an ideal day," he said.

James Groh Brian Joers begins his descent down the Catholic Financial building to clean its windows.

Some might see what he does as dangerous - sitting on a wooden plank connected by a rope, with hundreds of feet between you and the concrete, but not Brian. It’s just another day in the office for him. And no corner office can beat his views.

But his views aren’t always picturesque skylines. He cleans apartment windows, and people aren’t always ready for when he drops by.

“You know, of course, people having relations. You see illegal activities from time to time," Joers said.

He also sees started residents spill coffee, dogs get spooked, and just about anything else you could imagine someone doing in their apartment. There isn't much he can do in those situations. He just smiles and waves.

“I just smile and laugh and wave and tell em, you know, hey sorry just doing my thing out here.”

Despite working in a seemingly dangerous job, he’s never had a bad accident, and he’s dropped his supplies less than 5 times. But that’s also because he’s careful. And on a windy day like on Friday, he wasn’t taking any chances. He did one column of windows, but that was it for the day.

“How was that?" I asked as he landed.

“I do not recommend. It was awfully windy," he responded.

“You still love your job though?" I asked.

“Most days. Most days," Joers said with a smile.

He’ll be back to finish the building, but when the weather is a bit nicer.

