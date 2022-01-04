City on a Hill provided families in need with a 'Christmas Party in a box'

MILWAUKEE — Though I was born and raised in Milwaukee, I’m still surprised to learn of wonderful organizations doing great things.

Such is the case with City on a Hill. While looking for people helping those in need for the holidays, I came across them.

Located in the heart of Milwaukee in what used to be a hospital, City on a Hill occupies 321,000 square feet (about the area of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool) of buildings and two city blocks. Since 2001, they have worked to reduce poverty, strengthen families, and foster racial reconciliation.

This past Christmas, they supplied their surroundings with a box full of everything needed for a Christmas dinner, as well as Christmas stockings full of toys and games for the children. This is just a fraction of the light they shine in the city.

Kudos to City on a Hill and thank you for all you do!

City on a Hill is located at 2224 W. Kilbourn Ave.

To Learn more go to: https://www.cityonahillmke.org/

