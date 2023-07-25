Christmas in July! Making holiday-themed crafts with Milwaukee Mandalas

GREENDALE, Wis. — 🎶 It's the most wonderful time of the year 🎶 It's everyone's favorite holiday - Christmas in July.

The 25th of July means we are just five months away from Santa Claus coming to town. So who cares that Milwaukee is in the middle of a heat wave? Let's Deck the Halls.

TMJ4's James Groh and the folks at Milwaukee Mandalas are starting the holiday festivities early with a pop-up Christmas-themed craft night at Serendipity Boutique Marketplace in Greendale.

Milwaukee Mandalas hosts various pop-ups throughout the year. Since it's July 25, we're putting on our ugly Christmas sweaters, warming up some hot cocoa, and Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.

What is Christmas in July, and who created it? It's simply the beginning of the holiday season. It's never too early to start celebrating. Who created it? Well, the internet has a lot of answers to that, but it is a thing. Trust us. Even the radio station FM 106.9 Pure Oldies is getting in on the fun. They are only playing Christmas songs in honor of the holiday.

