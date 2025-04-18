Christian Yelich hosts Milwaukee charity concert featuring Charlie Berens and The Goo Goo Dolls

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich, the Brewers' three-time All-Star and 2018 MVP, hosted a star-studded charity event in Milwaukee Thursday night at the Pabst Theater that featured comedian Charlie Berens, the band The Goo Goo Dolls, and local celebrity chef Adam Pawlak.

It was Yelich's second annual Home Plate Charity Event. It's an auction which raises money for the Brewers Community Foundation, Visit Milwaukee, and Live Like Lou.

The Brewer's Community Foundation focuses on supporting local organizations that deal with health, recreation, education, and basic needs. Visit Milwaukee promotes tourism in the greater area, and Live Like Lou is an Ohio-based non-profit that fights ALS.

Charlie Berens hosted the event. The Goo Goo Dolls and Nicotine Dolls both performed. Chef Adam Pawlak hosted a "culinary experience" which included other well known restaurants like Birch, Sanford, LaDama, and more.

Watch the interviews below to see the red carpet rollout and hear from Christian Yelich and Charlie Berens...

Charlie Beren's emcees star-studded Milwaukee charity event

Christian Yelich hosts Milwaukee charity dinner with star-studded lineup

