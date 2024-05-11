Changing Pets' Lives: Milwaukee woman helps hundreds by turning basement into free pet food pantry

MILWAUKEE — In just under a year, one woman's Milwaukee basement has gone from relatively empty to nearly overflowing.

Inside Vicky Van Lare's basement and garage are enough food and supplies to fill a pet store. There are items like leashes, collars, medicine, brushes, toys, treats, cleaning products, litter bins, litter, and so much more.

It's all part of the charity Van Lare started, Roxz's Resource and Awareness. It's a pet charity with three goals: donate free pet food and supplies, educate the public about spaying, neutering, and destigmatizing pitbull breeds. The organization was named after her dog, Roxz.

“My passion for animals is very deep. My passion for pitbull-type dogs is very very deep. I know that the need is out there and somebody has to do it and why not me.”

James Groh Vicky Van Lare stands in front of three pallets of pet food in her garage.

Van Lare has four dogs and worked with pitbull-type dogs for years. She doesn’t want any family to have to give up their pet because of behavioral issues or financial constraints.

“The euthanization rate in shelters everywhere including Wisconsin is high. Very very high. So our goal is if we can keep one animal out that's a blessing.”

Pet owners in need of help can reach out to her on Facebook at Roxz’s Resource and Awareness or email at roxzsresourceawareness@yahoo.com to set up a no-questions-asked appointment to pick up or drop off pet food and supplies. There are also public events called Community Feeds once every few months. Van Lare and her team of volunteers set up in a public area and anyone can pick up food and supplies.

“I never imagined to be where we are. As of today, we have fed almost 400 families. That is from January 1st," she said.

Right now, she operates completely out of her home.

James Groh Vicky Van Lare poses with her dog Rexz who is the inspiration for the name Rexz's Resource and Awareness.

"So we're not taking the money that we do get for donations into a storage unit because we feel it's very important to keep everything close-knit and not spend money on a storage unit," she said.

Money that is donated to the group is used to buy specialty items when requested. But eventually, when the charity grows, she hopes to move into a space of her own. Van Lare thinks it would be open a few days a week.

Until then, she will continue to use her home as the donation center.

Follow Roxz's Resource and Awareness on Facebook to stay up to date with donations, drop-offs, community feeds, ways to volunteer, and more.

