Central Bark in Franklin offering free indoor dog park in February

FRANKLIN — Central Bark in Franklin is opening up its facility to offer a free indoor dog park for the month of February.

Normally, their dog park is just for doggy daycare. However, Central Bark wants to give all dog owners a respite from the cold and a safe place to have their dogs romp around in the winter. The indoor park is open Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Central Bark will have its trained staff there to watch over all the pups to make sure they are all getting along and playing safely. The indoor dog park is divided into sections for big and small dogs. Also, you have to sign up beforehand. Central Bark requires all dogs to be up to date on vaccinations.

Watch the video above with James Groh to learn more and see how much fun the dogs are having.

