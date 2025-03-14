MILWAUKEE — At Synagogues across the Milwaukee area, you'll find hundreds of people dressed up in all sorts of costumes. Jews across the globe are celebrating Purim.

It's a festive and lively holiday with plenty of food, drinks, and people in costumes. The story of Purim has many themes of hiding, which is why people conceal their identities with costumes. A common dish served on Purim is hamantaschen which is a three-cornered pastry.

The holiday commemorates the saving of the Jews in the Persian Empire. Haman, an official of the Persian court, wanted to kill the Jews. The plot was defeated, which is why Purim is celebrated today.

Other ways of marking the holiday include reading the Megillah, which recounts the story of Purim, giving gifts to the less fortunate, and a feast.

I covered a Purim celebration at the Jewish Community Center in 2020. This year, I wanted to Congregation Emanu-El B'Ne Jeshurun in River Hills to see how they celebrated.

Watch the interviews below to learn more about Purim..

Kids show how they boo the villian during Purim celebrations

Celebrating the Jewish holiday Purim at Congregation Emanu-El B'Ne Jeshurun in River Hills

.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip