Celebrating 25 years of shredding at Four Seasons Skate Park

Four Seasons Skate Park in Milwaukee has become the second home for tons of BMXers, scooter riders, skaters, and more for the past 25 years.

I've been going there ever since I moved to Milwaukee almost six years ago and reported there multiple different times. It's a place where expert riders take it to the next level and beginners learn the fundamentals. There's no community quite like a skate park to help you accomplish things you never thought possible.

While Four Seasons has been open for a quarter century, they are pushing more people to come ride inside. Owner Jeff Gozdowiak has posted videos asking for the community's support to keep the park running for another 25 years.

The park is open to anyone who rides on wheels like skaters, bikers, scooters, rollerbladers, rollerskaters, and more. They offer lessons for every level of rider and camps in the summer. Four Seasons is open Monday through Friday from 3:30 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays from 12 pm to 10 pm, and Sundays from 12 pm to 9 pm. Find out more information on its Facebook or Instagram pages.

