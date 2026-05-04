Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

At Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, World Migratory Bird Day is more than a chance to spot seasonal visitors—it’s an opportunity to inspire conservation and empower people to make a difference. As the sounds of birdsong fill the air, the center is bustling with activity.

TMJ4 Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

From guided bird walks to interactive workshops, visitors of all ages are learning about the hundreds of bird species that have been recorded at the center over the years—and what those birds need to survive during migration.

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“Throughout the year, in the migratory season especially, we have an abundance of birds to view,” said Tom Finley, Director of Education at the Nature Center. “Over 260 birds have been seen throughout the years at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.”

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Tom Finley, Director of Education, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Education is a major focus, but so is action. Staff emphasizes that even small changes at home can have a meaningful impact on bird populations. Simple steps like putting out bird feeders, planting native plants, and making windows safer to reduce collisions can all help protect migratory species.

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The center also connects visitors with wildlife in a more personal way through its raptor program. Lindsay Focht, who leads the program, works with birds that can no longer survive in the wild. “All of our birds, like Willow here, they’ve moved into Schlitz Audubon and they work throughout the community as educational ambassadors,” Focht explained.

TMJ4 Lindsay Focht, Raptor Program Director at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center and "Willow"

With close-up encounters featuring birds like Willow, it’s easy to see why visitors leave inspired. But the mission goes beyond admiration. Every program and experience is designed to turn curiosity into action—equipping people with the knowledge and tools they need to support birds not just during migration, but year-round.

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At Schlitz Audubon, every day may feel like bird day—but the real goal is ensuring those birds continue to thrive for generations to come.

To see the upcoming calendar of events: Programs from Sunday, May 4, 2025 – Sunday, May 11, 2025 – Schlitz Audubon

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