PEWAUKEE — Christmas cheer is in the air! The first night of the popular Country Christmas light display at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee kicked off Friday.

For the first few nights of the display, a portion of the proceeds will go to support the Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County, which provides holiday support to families in need.

Here's a schedule of events at Country Christmas according to its website.

Walk the lighted path...



November 13 – 15, 20 – 22, & 25, 2026

5:00 – 9:00 pm

Last admission sold at 8:00 pm

$10 per person ($2 per admission will goes to the Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County)

Bike the path...



November 23, 2026 & November 24, 2026

5:00 – 9:00pm

Last admission sold at 8 pm

$10 per person (Children 23 months and younger are free)

Drive Nights...



November 27, 2026 – January 2, 2027

5:00 – 9:00 pm Sunday – Thursday

5:00 – 10:00 pm Friday & Saturday

$30 – Carload or Minivan (Sunday – Thursday)

$35 – Carload or Minivan (Friday & Saturday)

$50 – Large Passenger Van or Limo

$60 – Minibus

$40 – Senior Home Minibus

Wagon Rides...



November 29 – December 3, 2026

December 6 – 10, 2026

December 13 – 17, 2026

Rides are at 5:15 pm, 6:00 pm, 6:45 pm, 7:30 pm, & 8:15 pm

$20 per person

Includes hot chocolate and a cookie

Watch the interviews below to see what this years' display looks like...

Celebrate the holidays at Country Christmas in Pewaukee

Country Christmas Kicks Off in Pewaukee

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