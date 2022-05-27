Celebrate all things weird at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Let's get weird Milwaukee! This Memorial Day Weekend you have the unique opportunity to celebrate all things odd, different, and weird at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo at the Wisconsin Center.

It's a showcase of vendors, dealers, artists, and small businesses that sell things from folk space art to strange medical devices to creepy clothing to 'funeral collectibles'.

This is a traveling showcase that will go to 25 cities across the country. General admission tickets cost $12 if you buy them day of, or you can save $5 by buying tickets in advance. There is also 'The World’s Largest Traveling Freak Show for $7 and a Two Headed Duckling Taxidermy Class for $235.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip