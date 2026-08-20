CEDARBURG, Wis. — Hope Kittel of Cedarburg has defended her world title at the WheelWOD Adaptive CrossFit Games in San Jose, earning the title of "Fittest Seated Woman on Earth" for the second time.

The competition brought together nearly 250 adaptive athletes from more than 25 countries.

Kittel became a quadriplegic, developed amnesia and lost her voice after suffering a neurological event during gym class. Through adaptive CrossFit, she found a new passion and a deeper understanding of her own strength.

"I've struggled with my health my whole life. To be able to sit at the top of that stage is honestly so incredible." Kittel said.

Watch: Cedarburg's Hope Kittel defends world title, named 'Fittest Seated Woman on Earth' for second time

Cedarburg's Hope Kittel defends world title, named 'Fittest Seated Woman on Earth' for second time

For Kittel, the competition is about more than winning. It is about redefining what is possible.

"It's about me vs. me, you know, proving what I can do with my body now...my wheelchair is not something that gives me limits; it's like the starting point of where can I go from here, and I think being able to show other people in my same position that--on this world stage is really special to me," Kittel said.

Now a two-time world champion, Kittel's next challenge is a 2.62-mile adaptive marathon walk. She is also working on a memoir to inspire others. Her advice is straightforward.

"When I get up in the morning, I don't have to go to the gym, I don't have to go to work, I don't have to, you know, be with my friends...I get to, because I'm still alive and my body has the capability to do so much more than I believe and the doctors believe." Kittel said.

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