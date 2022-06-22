Watch
Cassandra's Hidden Gems: Sculpture Milwaukee beautifying city with world-class art

MILWAUKEE — They began popping up on Wisconsin Avenue in 2017, these beautiful and amazing sculptors. I, like many of you, wondered, what, who was behind this art explosion? Now in their sixth season, Sculpture Milwaukee is still beautifying our city with world-class art from first class artists.

I met with Brian Schupper, executive director of Sculpture Milwaukee, to learn how it all began. “Sculpture Milwaukee was originally the vision of Steve Marcus; he felt that putting up public sculptures could attract people to Milwaukee," said Brian. It was aimed at restoring Wisconsin Avenue as Milwaukee’s mainstream, getting people out on the street, admiring the art, and bringing business back to the downtown area.

WATCH: Cassandra McShepard talks with Samantha Timm, Curator of the Saint Kate Hotel, which has a piece on display that is part of the Sculpture Milwaukee tour:

But it didn’t end there; their footprint now reaches the Third Ward and Bronzeville neighborhoods, and this year sculptures can be seen in the Riverwest and Walker’s Point neighborhoods as well.

“There’s no place else in the world where you can see this kind of exhibition; it’s amazing, and accessible!” said Brian.

Sculpture Milwaukee will have 30 pieces on show this year. To find out where they are located, go to their website here.

