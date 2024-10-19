Cassandra's Hidden Gems: How a local organization is supporting those with breast cancer

MILWAUKEE — Turning lemons into lemonade is how I would describe Deanna Savage’s “Savage Support". After experiencing the support of family and friends during her breast cancer diagnosis, Deanna founded this local volunteer-run organization to help others going through the rigors of breast cancer, treatment and rehabilitation.

“We help with the day-to-day things such as extra money for groceries or massage or mental health. For child and pet care, all of those things that we do on a regular day-to-day basis when we feel well that can become overwhelming when experiencing breast cancer.” said Deanna.

This is done through a monthly stipend of $250.00 per month. Deanna said, “It just takes a little bit of the everyday stress off of people going through this, and then they know someone cares each month.”

Artist Cheryl Klein, dealing with her own breast cancer diagnosis, reached out to Deanna with a desire to help.

“I wanted to bring more awareness to breast cancer and the importance of getting mammograms and taking care of yourself. But, most importantly, I want to bring more light to organizations that connect people to resources like Savage Support.” said Cheryl.

This dynamic duo will come together this Friday and Saturday for Gallery Night. Cheryl will be exhibiting her paintings as well as her photographic journey of Kenya in the lobby of the EagleKnit building with sales directed towards Cheryl’s breast cancer treatment and a percentage donated to Savage Support.

Deanna said, “I think the biggest thing is if you see the need in the community, do something, start talking about it. Other people would want to join you and help other people. And then it's amazing! I have to say that we're 100% community funded.”

In the mood for some lemonade? Check out Savage Support and Cheryl’s artwork. And be sure to stop by the EagleKnit building on your Gallery Night crawl.

