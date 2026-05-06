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Carver Academy students build a love for reading with help from the 'If You Give a Child a Book' initiative

Free book fair helps students grow skills—and confidence—through choice and access
Students at Carver Academy are taking home more than just books—they’re building a lifelong love of reading. Through the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book…” initiative, a Scholastic Book Fair is giving kids free access to books they can call their own.
Carver Academy students build a love for reading
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Students at Carver Academy are getting more than just new books—they’re gaining an opportunity to develop a lifelong love for reading.

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The effort is part of the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book…” initiative, which is bringing a Scholastic Book Fair to the school at no cost to families. The goal is to remove barriers and make sure every child has access to books at home.

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Vanessa Brown, parent coordinator at Carver Academy, said the impact goes beyond the classroom. “Thanks to this partnership, our parents are able to have books in their home library for their kids and thanks to all the donations this year, our kids are able to have ten books that they got for the whole year,” she said.

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Vanessa Brown, Parent Coordinator at Carver Academy

That kind of access is critical. Nationwide, only about a third of U.S. fourth graders read at a proficient level, and early struggles can impact long-term success.

For students, the connection to reading is already taking shape. One fifth grader, Master, said, “I love to read because it's like inspirational sometimes and it helps you learn about things in your life.” Another student, Mariah, kept it simple: “I just love to read a lot.”

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Master is a 5th grader at Carver Academy
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Mariah, 5th grader at Carver Academy

Organizers say giving students the freedom to choose their own books helps build both reading skills and confidence. The excitement was clear throughout the event, with students sharing a common message: “We love to read!”

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It’s a small moment—but one that’s helping shape a brighter future, one book at a time.

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