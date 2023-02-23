Calvary Baptist Church: One of Milwaukee's oldest African American churches

MILWAUKEE — The history of African Americans has always been closely tied to God. We were enslaved and treated immorally with no laws of protection, but we had the promises of the Bible.

As we celebrate Black History Month, I looked at the Black Church, the cornerstone of the Black community.

Established in 1895, Calvary Baptist Church is the oldest African American Baptist Church in the City of Milwaukee. I sat down with Rev. Dr. John R. Walton, Jr to learn more about the importance of spirituality to African Americans.

“African people have lived in this country since 1526 and it has been our spirituality that has sustained us through slavery and reconstruction, through all that has been done to exterminate our spirit," said Pastor Walton. “The Black church is the only institution that we have ever continuously owned and controlled in this country.”

Common to the Black church is the choir, the spirituals that build to a crescendo, opening the heart and soothing the soul.

Pastor Walton says, “Calvary is a singing church, where the hymns pave the way for the preaching of the word. It allows us to know that everything is going to be all right, that the Lord will make a way somehow.”

Calvary is also a church that cares about Milwaukee with many ministries reaching beyond the church's walls. It is located at 2959 N Teutonia Ave. Their doors are open to all.

Sunday School is on Sundays at 8:15 a.m. and Worship Service, also on Sundays, begins at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit their website.

