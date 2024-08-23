Calderone Club and 42 restaurants across area donate a portion of proceeds to Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — It was a moment they never saw coming. Then their nightmares became reality. The Fazzari's newborn daughter Vivianna had to be rushed to Children's Wisconsin after she had trouble breathing. Then she was rushed to Children's Hospital.

Eventually, Vivianna stopped breathing. The hospital staff was fortunately able to resuscitate her, but she had to spend 27 days in the NICU.

Thanks to the staff at Children's Wisconsin, Vivianna has been able to make a full recovery. Now, she is a happy and healthy 11-year-old girl.

In honor of her birthday, Aug. 25, the Fazzari family, which owns Calderone Club and San Giorgio Pizzeria, hosts the Do Good with Food event. This year is the 5th annual fundraiser. In total, 43 restaurants have signed up to donate a portion of their food and beverage sales for the day to Children's Wisconsin.

The Fazzari family, it's a way to say thank you and to help other families who may have to face the same traumatic experiences. So far the event has raised more than $134,000.

Watch the videos above to hear from the Fazzari family and learn how this money will support Children's Wisconsin.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip