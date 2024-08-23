Watch Now
Calderone Club and 42 restaurants across area donate a portion of proceeds to Children's Wisconsin

The Calderone Club along with dozens of other restaurants in Milwaukee participate in the event Do Good With Food which raises money for Children's Wisconsin.
Posted

MILWAUKEE — It was a moment they never saw coming. Then their nightmares became reality. The Fazzari's newborn daughter Vivianna had to be rushed to Children's Wisconsin after she had trouble breathing. Then she was rushed to Children's Hospital.

Eventually, Vivianna stopped breathing. The hospital staff was fortunately able to resuscitate her, but she had to spend 27 days in the NICU.

Thanks to the staff at Children's Wisconsin, Vivianna has been able to make a full recovery. Now, she is a happy and healthy 11-year-old girl.

In honor of her birthday, Aug. 25, the Fazzari family, which owns Calderone Club and San Giorgio Pizzeria, hosts the Do Good with Food event. This year is the 5th annual fundraiser. In total, 43 restaurants have signed up to donate a portion of their food and beverage sales for the day to Children's Wisconsin.

The Fazzari family, it's a way to say thank you and to help other families who may have to face the same traumatic experiences. So far the event has raised more than $134,000.

Watch the videos above to hear from the Fazzari family and learn how this money will support Children's Wisconsin.

