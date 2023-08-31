'Butter Makes Me Happy' creates customized shoes for all occasions

MILWAUKEE — Some shoes are made for walking, but these shoes are made for talking. Mike and Lizz Stachura have a unique business named Butter Makes Me Happy.

So, what's butter got to do with shoes? That was my first question.

“Honestly, it's a really random name. I was buttering my waffles and I thought, 'Hey I like butter makes me happy, why not make this my Etsy store name?' and that's kind of how it happened," said Lizz.

But it doesn't really speak to what they do. Butter Makes Me Happy is a small business that customizes shoes for all occasions. From weddings to baby announcements and everything in between, Mike paints shoes to convey any message you’d like to share. And, like many successful businesses, it developed around them.

“Lizz wanted a couple of pairs of shoes for herself, but she put them online to sell and everyone loved the shoes. And it just kept going. It's pretty much what we've been doing ever since," said Mike.

This enterprising couple turned their hobbies into successful businesses. In addition to custom-painted shoes, Lizz has branched out into painted teacups, blended teas, and tea accessories under the name Tootsie's Tea.

“It's just something we love, and any entrepreneur or artist loves to be able to create things,” she says.

Mike puts it this way, “We're just really driven to make people happy, and that definitely ties into the Butter Makes Me Happy name.”

For more information, visit buttermakesmehappy.com

