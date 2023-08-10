'Business in the front, party in the back': Go hunting for treasures at Dandy

Watch this story on Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Entrepreneurs by nature, husband and wife Jessica and Ryan Day, have a passion for “the hunt.” Their love of thrifting at estate and garage sales led to a resale business and event space called Dandy.

Dandy is a most unique business. It reminds me of a mullet. “Business in the front, party in the back”. The front of the space is where you’ll find the most amazing things curated by Jess and Ryan. In the back is where the party is. A large rentable space that continues the vintage theme.

“We both started by sharing the passion of the hunt together. I think that's what got us in trouble originally, before having a store, is our constant desire to go thrifting, the game of finding fun stuff and showcasing it to people," said Jess.

They began reselling online but quickly outgrew the ability to store their finds. The couple opened Dandy in September of 2018. Taking over the former Joyce Heating and Air Conditioning building on West Vliet St. gave them ample room for their resale business, with enough room to open an event space as well.

“When we entered the building, we were only looking for a show floor for our store. But after seeing the rest of the property I got a little emotional about it, like wow, what else can we do here?” says Ryan.

The store offers quality vintage treasures of all kinds, from clothing to furniture and so many things in between. The event space has all of the buildings original charm and offers three large rooms with high ceilings, decked out with furniture from the front, two attended bars and many other amenities. And, unlike many event spaces requiring you to use their caterers, you can bring your own food.

I was thrilled to discover this hidden gem! https://www.livedandy.com/.

