Building the Block: ‘Iron Heroes Gym’ wants to strengthen the community

Located on 27th and Kilbourn, the new 'Iron Heroes Gym' aims to build the mind, body, and community.

"Everyone has a hero inside of them, and this is the perfect place to bring it out," said co-owner Antonio Scott.

TMJ4 News Antonio Scott, co-owner of Iron Heros grew up on the northside and has watched people come into the gym struggling with substance and alcohol abuse and change their lives when they are supported to begin a path towards better health and fitness.

"We just want to find every way that we can to help the community," says co-owner Valentino Harris.

TMJ4 News Valentino Harris is the Co-Owner of Iron Heros. He grew up blocks away from the location of his new gym and feels that the community needs more healthy options. He also feels that proper exercise can build the mind, body, and spirt.

Valentino Harris, Antonio Scott, and Tim Milton started the gym to share their passion for fitness with the community.

"You know, in our communities, you normally see the same things: liquor stores, beauty salons. There's nothing wrong with that, but what are we doing for physical and mental health?" says Scott.

"There's really nowhere to go. You're either getting bad food or dealing with things like car accidents and so on that are going on in the community. When you get into the gym, you are in a safe place," says Milton.

TMJ4 News Tim Milton is the owner of the Iron Hero Gym and he says you gain strength through struggle. He encourages people to get fit build confidence and live a healthier life.

These three men were raised in the city of Milwaukee. Valentino grew up just blocks away. Each of them has seen the neighborhood at its worst, but they strive to live by their motto, strength through struggle.

"When you go through hard times in life, it makes you stronger," said Milton.

As for the Marvel and Anime heroes that are painted on the walls of the gym, Valentino said.

TMJ4 News The Iron Heros Gym Address: 911 N 27th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208.

"We use it as a draw so when people come in, we can tell them about real-life heroes. There's a lady named Pastor Claire Atwater; she started a nonprofit in Milwaukee and became a pastor to give back to the community. There are real-life heroes in the community."

And these local heroes are growing stronger every day.

"The gym is in my area. It helps build and strengthen the black community," said Vonny Staples, a new member of the gym.

With big plans to expand and offer more services around mental health, Iron Heroes plans to save the day, one person at a time.

"I would rather the youth be somewhere positive than being out in the streets," said Scott.

Iron Heroes Gym is working to bring healthy lifestyles directly to the people of this community.

"It's the perfect place because we are needed here the most," says Harris.

Iron Hero Gym is located at 911 N 27th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208.

Phone: (414) 243-9429.

