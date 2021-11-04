BU-Magazine celebrates the stories of everyday people

MILWAUKEE — Marvin Pope started his online magazine to tell and celebrate the stories of everyday people in their own voices.

“Everyone has a story, I wanted to create a magazine focused on promoting positive self-esteem that encouraged you to embrace and accept yourself," Pope said.

BU-Magazine was launched in 2009 and to date has a dozen issues.

Pope encourages everyone to show up, to unapologetically walk the paths of life openhearted and head held high, to meet life's challenges with fortitude and faith, and to trust that love will always find a way.

These are the life lessons that motivated Pope to create BU-Magazine.

Check it out at: www.bu-magazine.com

