Bronzeville Center for the Arts hosts inaugural gallery exhibit featuring a modern take on quilting

MILWAUKEE — The Bronzeville Center for the Arts' (BCA) inaugural gallery features an exhibit on the power, history, and potential of quilt making.

The exhibit is called 'Quilting In Contemporary Art: Stitching Our Stories'. It focuses on how current artists connect with their past and tell stories through quilting. It also shines a light on modern approaches to quilting, pushing beyond previous notions of what the practice can be. February 27 was the soft opening for the gallery. The public can view the exhibit until April 27. The museum's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's located at 507 North Ave., Milwaukee.

The BCA started in 2020. The 507 Gallery, where the quilting exhibit is, opened a gift shop in December 2024. With the gallery opening, it's the first time the public has been able to explore the entire space.

The BCA focuses on Black art, culture, and history. In 2024, it announced plans to partner with BrandNu Design Studio to build a 50,000-square-foot African American art museum. It will be located at 2300 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr., Milwaukee. BrandNu Design is known for helping design the Universal Hip Hop Museum in New York City.

The Bronzeville Center for the Arts will announce a larger strategic plan for the building sometime in 2025.

Watch the videos below to see what the gallery looks like...

How the Bronzeville Center for the Arts opened its first gallery

Artist describes inspiration behind quilts at new gallery

