Brewers unveil 'The Alley', a new food truck park with mouthwatering options

The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled the new food truck park called The Alley. There are four local vendors with tons of delicious options.
MILWAUKEE — Get ready to eat good Brewers fans. The team has unveiled a new food truck park at American Family Field. There are four mouthwatering vendors all from the Milwaukee area.

The food truck-style park is on the left side of the field, and it's called The Alley. Don't get me wrong, a brat or a hotdog always goes well with a baseball game, but these new vendors are elevating the food options.

The new vendors are:

  • Chuchos Red Tacos offers Birria tacos, burritos, quesitacos, and churros
  • Hidden Kitchen MKE cooks up grilled ham and cheese, cubanos, rubens, and steak sandwiches.
  • Nadi Plates will have parmesan truffle fries, pepperoni or sausage calzones, and Hhot Italian beef sandwiches
  • Baron’s Gelato Cart will quench a sweet tooth with a variety of gelato flavors

"You know, for a food truck business to have 82 guaranteed events in a season, who would say no to that?" Ben Hardin, the operations manager for Hidden Kitchen MKE, said.
It's a dream-come-true opportunity for these small businesses.

New Game Day Food Option at American Family Field
An array of the new game day bites fans can get at The Alley inside American Family Field.

“I can see home plate from where I'm working and 40,000 baseball fans, hungry folks hanging out for a couple hours," Hardin said.

You also have to have something a little left of center too. Nadi Plates is serving up fettuccine alfredo balls stuffed with cheese. What's more, when they were selected to be here this season, they didn't even know the Brewers were interested in them.

"They obviously had had our food without us knowing it. They presumably had had our food and yes, came and asked if we wanted to be a part of it and already knew that they thought the calzones were going to sell really, really well," Nadia Bucholtz, the owner of Nadi Plates, said.

It was a complete surprise. And like Hidden Kitchen MKE, they couldn't turn it down.

"So flattering and like, yeah, beyond expectations," Bucholtz said.

There's also a brand new bar.

The Brewers and the vendors hope that this new food truck park is a real home run...yea yea, cheesy I know (like the fettuccine alfredo ball). But I couldn't help it.

