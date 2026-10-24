The superstitions Brewers fans have to help the team win the World Series

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Brewers chase a World Series title, fans across the region are leaning into their lucky rituals and superstitions, convinced that what they do off the field can help the crew win on it.

For Ross Decker, victory comes down to what he wears, and what he refuses to wash.

"Because this is the same outfit I wore for the NLCS game one that we won, and I haven't washed anything and I gotta wear it again to bring the power for the crew so we can bring it home," Decker said.

Others are committing to their superstitions in a more visible way. John Erikson decided to grow a playoff beard and swore off shaving for the duration of the postseason.

"It's this thing. Don't always look this handsome, but I decided to grow a playoff beard, and when they started the playoffs, I wouldn't shave until they lost," Erikson said.

His approach runs in the family. Michele Erikson has turned her wardrobe into a daily tribute to the team.

"I started to wear Brewer apparel. Thanks also to the Brewers for many free giveaway nights. I've got a load of Brewer apparel, and I've been wearing it every day since the playoffs," Erikson said.

For Gary Pogodzinski, the magic is in the details, specifically, his shoes.

"I always wear this shirt. I always wear these shoes and I must get 10 compliments on these Brewers shoes per game," Pogodzinski said.

As for me, I'm a big believer that the more you yell at the TV. Whether you're at home or at a bar, the more you're impacting the game and the more you're helping the Brewers win the World Series.

This story was reported on-air by James Groh and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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