MILWAUKEE — It may not be a federal holiday (yet), but happy National Brewers Made It To the World Series Day.

Fans were celebrating all night after the Brewers swept the Dodgers to make the team's first World Series appearance since 1982.

To commemorate this historic moment, die-hard Brewers fans made the ultimate commitment to the team - a Brew Crew tattoo.

I met with Christopher 'Pork Chop' Flessas at World Class Tattoo Co in Milwaukee. This was a moment he knew he needed to memorialize.

Watch the story to see him get his tattoo...

Brewers fans get tattoos to commemorate World Series berth

"Just to celebrate my team, you know, 44 years in the making," he said.

He’s getting the word 'champs' on his thigh with the year 2026 and the Brewers logo. But his tattoo still has a lot of work to be done - just like the Brewers.

“And then it’s going to have space for the World Series champion when we get that in a couple weeks here," he said.

This is actually his fourth Brewers tattoo. He has the alternate logo, regular logo, and Barrel Man. Plus, he also has a Summerfest logo, a vintage Bucks mascot, the Leon's sign, the Miller Highlife factory, and an 'S' for Silk.

Pork Chop is getting this moment in Brewers history tattooed on him forever. And his artist, Frank Flores, feels honored to be commemorating this historic occasion for such a passionate fan.

“It’s great because anything we do like this, because something that, like you said, it’s forever. It will forever be part of their life, and this doesn’t come around a lot, so this is a big thing, not only for my client but for the city as well," Flores who owns World Class Tattoo Co. in Milwaukee, said.

Various artists have come up with special Brewers-themed tattoos. Check out designs by Kyle Orr, Rich Rodriguez, and HartLines Tattoo.

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