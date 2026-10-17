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Boo at the Zoo returns with new extended hours

Get out the costumes and start the Halloween celebrations early because it's spooky season as the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Family friendly frights at Boo at the Zoo
Spooky season at the Milwaukee County Zoo
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MILWAUKEE — Get out the costumes and start the Halloween celebrations early because it's spooky season as the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The zoo is hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo event. The zoo describes it as "not-so-scary family-friendly activities including a trick-or-treat trail (all day!) sponsored by T-Fiber, pumpkin animal enrichment, dazzling light shows, live entertainment, pumpkin-carving demonstrations, and more. All ghosts and goblins (and their parents) are encouraged to come in costume. "

Friday was the first night of the fall festivities. Hundreds of people came for the family-friendly fright night. It's a chance to experience the zoo after dark.

Boo at the Zoo dates and times:

  • Fri., Oct. 16 & 23: 4:30 - 9 p.m.
  • Sat., Oct. 17 & 24: 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets range from $16 to $20 depending on which day you go and your age. Tickets are only available online.

Watch the interviews below to see all the nighttime excitement...

Spooky season at the Milwaukee County Zoo
Family friendly frights at Boo at the Zoo

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