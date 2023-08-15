GREENFIELD, Wis. — It’s probably not a secret that I love to play. So, I’m excited about this hidden gem. Board Game Barrister is all about playing.

Understanding the power of playing, owner Gordon Lugauer has dedicated his life to helping people tap into those benefits.

As children, we could easily lose ourselves in games. It didn’t matter what we played or with who. But as adults, most of us don’t make time. However, the benefits don’t stop just because we do.

“The power of play is to let your mind be stimulated to ideas that you didn't know were there. It's to give a structure to finding the unknown. It's to find enjoyment. And doing that with other people builds connections. That is huge at all stages of life, particularly as we get older. That's the power of playing," says Gordon.

Board Game Barrister offers games for all ages. From 2 years of age for early development to games that keep the mind active throughout the span of life. But it’s not just the games. What I think is so cool is, say you like to play but don’t have anyone to play with...well, at each of their four locations, they have play spaces. Tables are set up where you can drop in and play games from their game library or take part in a scheduled event. How cool is that?

Alright, on your mark, get set, PLAY!

Visit boardgamebarrister.com for more information.

