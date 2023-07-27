Bike + Steam Fest to offer family-friendly activities in Washington Park

MILWAUKEE — This is the fourth year of Santana El-Amin's bike giveaway. It began during Covid to get people outside. It was so successful that two years ago she added the STEAM component.

“I wanted to engage the youth a little bit more around science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics," says Santana.

This year, with the aid of partners like Quad Graphics, Discovery World, Red Bike & Green-Milwaukee, Wheel & Sprocket, and others, the annual Bike + Steam Fest promises to be a tremendous success.

Participants will be able to experience an array of different steam activities as well as family-friendly activities. Held in Washington Park, there will be food trucks, bubble machines, and a foam pit.

Santana says, “It's important to me because I really do believe that when a child has the ability to experience something outside of their normal school day, especially when you look at steam events and all that it encompasses, it can really change their trajectory in life, and set them on a path that they may have not thought about. Knowledge is key and I don't think that everybody knows the different resources that we have here in Milwaukee.”

You will be able to expand your child's mind to career opportunities, have a fun time, and, of course, ride away on a bike.

This free event kicks off at noon on Friday, July 28 at Washington Park. For more information, follow this link.

