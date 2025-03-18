Big St. Patrick's Day celebrations at County Clare in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Happy St. Patrick's Day! There weren't many places in Milwaukee as festive and spirited as the Irish inn and pub, County Clare.

The hotel and restaurant's party started on Saturday and continued through Monday. On St. Patrick's Day, March 17, eight Irish-themed bands were playing from 10 am to 10 pm.

Throughout the three-day party, more than a dozen different bands performed. There was a $5 cover charge; however, all the proceeds were donated to various charities. On Sunday, there was a 'Brave the Shave' event for people to shave their heads for the St. Baldrick's Foundation which helps fund research to end pediatric cancer.

The County Clare was designed to model a classic inn and pub in Ireland.

Watch the interviews below to see all the Irish fun at the County Clare on St. Patrick's Day.

Big St. Patrick's Day celebrations at the County Clare in Milwaukee

Huge lines to get into County Clare's St. Patrick's Day festivities

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip