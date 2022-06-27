Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

'Beyond Borders': The Jewish Museum Milwaukee features art by Siona Benjamin

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
siona benjamin
TMJ4
There is a special exhibit at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee called "Beyond Borders: The Art of Siona Benjamin."<br/>
siona benjamin
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 16:24:52-04

MILWAUKEE — There is a special exhibit at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee called "Beyond Borders: The Art of Siona Benjamin."

Image from iOS - 2022-06-27T152207.363.jpg
There is a special exhibit at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee called "Beyond Borders: The Art of Siona Benjamin."

Siona Benjamin is a Jewish woman from India who infuses imagery from her spiritual life and ancient traditions, as well as pop and contemporary art to create magnificent pieces of art.

Her message is one of crossing boundaries and building bridges. She uses many religious and cultural symbols that often tend to divide us in lighthearted and playful ways, coaxing the viewer beyond the borders of their thinking.

SIONA BENJAMIN
Siona Benjamin is a Jewish woman from India who infuses imagery from her spiritual life and ancient traditions

Once again, Jewish Museum Milwaukee has transformed their space to create a fitting exhibition area, and the art is beautifully displayed. You can expect to see vivid colors, multi mediums, and even moldings of the artist’s face.

This exhibit runs through Sept. 25. For more information, click here.

SIONA BENJAMIN
You can expect to see vivid colors, multi mediums, and even moldings of the artist’s face.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight