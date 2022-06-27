'Beyond Borders': The Jewish Museum Milwaukee features art by Siona Benjamin

MILWAUKEE — There is a special exhibit at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee called "Beyond Borders: The Art of Siona Benjamin."

Siona Benjamin is a Jewish woman from India who infuses imagery from her spiritual life and ancient traditions, as well as pop and contemporary art to create magnificent pieces of art.

Her message is one of crossing boundaries and building bridges. She uses many religious and cultural symbols that often tend to divide us in lighthearted and playful ways, coaxing the viewer beyond the borders of their thinking.

Once again, Jewish Museum Milwaukee has transformed their space to create a fitting exhibition area, and the art is beautifully displayed. You can expect to see vivid colors, multi mediums, and even moldings of the artist’s face.

This exhibit runs through Sept. 25. For more information, click here.

