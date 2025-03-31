Best tailgate set-ups at the Brewers home opener

MILWAUKEE — One thing I've learned about Brewers fans in the six years that I've lived in Milwaukee is that they love to tailgate. So during the home opener, I decided I wanted to try and find the best tailgate setups.

In a sea of tailgaters, I was immediately drawn to one setup with a big griddle.

“We're grilling up some smash tacos today, so you know, just having a good time enjoying the opening game for the Brewers," Steve Sasaki, a Brewers tailgater, said.

Brats, burgers, and dogs are standard in these parts. Sasaki wanted to put a little flair in his game-day meals.

“The homemade flour tortillas, that is the key to it. It's all about the tortilla," Sasaki said.

The best thing about Brewers fans is that they’re throwing you food left and right. Naturally, I had to try the tacos. They were delicious.

James Groh This Brewers fan dyes his beard for the beginning of every season.

After covering home openers for a few years in a row, I've gotten to know some of the people whose tradition is coming to the game. One of those groups I know had some serious flames coming out of their grill.

"So he's doing a pretty good job with that," Douglas Rupert said about his dad being on the grill.

For Rupert and his friends and family, it's all about having the classics on the menu. They aren't making smash tacos like Sasaki, but they are perfecting the brats, burgers, dips, and salads.

"You know, all the accoutrements, salads, everything, man. The dips and all that," Rupert said.

Running into these fans each year is one of my favorite parts of the day. Plus, it's a pretty nice perk when they offer me the food they are cooking.

I ran into another group I've seen a few times. They might not have the craziest tailgate tech, but they bring a whole squad to the game.

“We have like over 30, probably like 35," Ashely Donovan said.

They bring their friends, family, family friends, friends of friends, and just about everyone. I was full by the time I saw them, but they did make a human pyramid for me.

James Groh A group of tailgaters make a human pyramid while tailgating before the Brewers' home opener.

Now, to be honest, and I mean no shade, most tailgate setups are pretty similar. Except for one that had a couch and a fire pit.

“Just to be comfortable and something different. Obviously, I've got the truck to haul it on, so I thought, why not?" Ryan Guhr said.

They have attended opening day a few times. This is the first time that they've ever brought the couch and fire pit. Already, they are planning on making next year even bigger.

"We're probably going to bring two or three couches, look like the whole living room set, so it's definitely a hit," he said.

Brewers fans know how to have fun before a game starts. In fact, one couple even showed up at 5 am to get the party started.

Watch the video to see what all the fun fans tailgating had during the Brewers home opener...

Best tailgate set-ups at the Brewers home opener

