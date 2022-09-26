Watch Now
Bembé Drum & Dance preserves Afro-Latino dance traditions

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
IMG951503.jpg
Posted at 6:26 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 19:54:46-04

MILWAUKEE — Preserving traditional Afro-Latino percussion and dance traditions and connecting the dots between the two cultures is the mission of Bembé Drum & Dance.

This cultural performing arts organization was established in 2015 and offers several programs for youth through local schools throughout the city. I caught one of their rehearsals at Escuela Verde, one of their partnering schools, to learn more about Bembé.

“Many of our students are Afro-Latino and for them to have a space to learn about their cultural background is especially important to us," said program and dance director Imani Jalao.

IMG951505.jpg
Bembé Drum & Dance was established in 2015 and offers several programs for youth through local schools throughout the city.

The benefits were clear as I watched the kids come into the space focused and ready to work, and their performance was moving. I even tried my hand at drumming under the guidance of musical director and percussion instructor, Bony Benavides, but quickly realized that I would just slow them down.

This fall, Bembé Drum & Dance will have several community Bombazos, opportunities for you to see them in action. Might I suggest you check them out?

For more information visit Bembé Drum & Dance's website.

