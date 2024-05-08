Behind the Mic: DJ Jerry's passion for Milwaukee, music, and interviewing

MILWAUKEE — For DJ Jerry, every interview starts something like this.

"Yea, yea, yea, you already know what it is. DJ Jerry a.k.a the Voice of the Streets. It’s Mixtape Trappers Radio. Right now I got a special guest in the building."

He has interviewed some of the city's biggest artists like J.P., Solowke, Certified Trapper, Chicken P, and more.

“I just want to be known for the person that helped bring the media to the city," Jerry Coleman, who goes by DJ Jerry, said.

DJ Jerry is an interviewer and DJ. He hosts the Mixtape Trappers Radio video podcast, produces mixtapes with local artists, and started noRAPcap which features artists performing their songs.

The Beginning

It all started when he was a child. His dad taught him how to DJ.

"When I was about 12, my pops, he was a DJ too, so I used to watch him all the time in our basement, the living room. I used to be like I want to do this. Show me how to do this, and he showed me. He showed me everything I know far as the basics of DJing," he said.

That led him to making beats and producing mixtapes full of local rappers.

“I was really inspired by DJ Drama, and I was just like I can do that. I can do that in Milwaukee, and no one in Milwaukee is doing it like this," he said.

The Podcast

Then, he didn’t know it at the time, in 2016 he filmed his first interview for the Mixtape Trappers Radio video podcast. It was one of the first of its kind in Milwaukee.

James Groh DJ Jerry poses in front of the backdrop he uses for all of the podcasts and freestyles he produces.

He has interviewed some of the city’s biggest artists like JP, Certified Trapper, and Chicken P. Plus dozens more. He even interviewed the Ninja Turtle, himself in a comical video and Tommy G.

“I basically said I want to do that for the city," DJ Jerry said.

He's documenting Milwaukee’s rise - the people, culture, and sound of the city.

“And I feel like it’s going to be even more artists that’s going to grow and go viral and get seen outside the city," he said.

And he’s part of those artists' journeys.

“Supporting local artists and wanting to see underground artists get to a level," DJ Jerry said.

He hosts his interviews with a casual demeanor and isn't afraid to be goofy. DJ Jerry interviewed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle that went viral in Milwaukee and did a mock interview with himself. Two of him appeared on screen.

The Grind

Being an independent creative is difficult. Everything depends on him. There are no days off. However, he said he loves that grind. DJ Jerry worked a few jobs around the city, but none of them inspired him. Making music and interviewing is his passion.

“I quit my job, and I said I’m going to do this full time. Like it’s been ups. It’s been downs. It’s been hard times, but I’m getting through it.”

Watch the story with DJ Jerry and James Groh

DJ Jerry's passion for Milwaukee, music, and interviewing

Beyond his love for the city, he's motivated by his family. DJ Jerry keeps pounding the pavement to give his family a better life than he had growing up.

"I knew I wanted more. Like I knew I wanted a big house for my family. I knew I wanted my wife to have the car of her dreams (and) have the car of my dreams. Put my kids through the college they want to go through. I knew I couldn't do that with a 9-5."

The Future

DJ Jerry plans to put out more interviews, mixtapes, and videos. Recently, he started the noRAPcap YouTube channel where artists perform one of their songs. It’s all part of the plan to expand the DJ Jerry brand and represent the city.

While he does so much, if he could only be known for one thing, it would be his video podcast.

James Groh DJ Jerry said that if he could become known for anyone thing it would be for his podcasts.

"I think I want to do it with the interviews, like, cause with the interviews I'm comfortable. Like I'm super comfortable. Like I read body language. I study body language. I know I could look at a person, and I could understand the first 45 seconds how the conversations going to go."

His dream interview would be with Drake, especially now that the Toronto rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar continues to intensify. DJ Jerry said he could get the real answers out of Drake.

"I feel like I could pick his mind better than any interviewer out there. Period.”

The Drive

Beyond all the media DJ Jerry is responsible for, he also hosts a Christmas toy drive. All throughout December, he buys and collects toy donations to give out to the community. He has been doing this since 2019.

If you'd like to get involved with that you can email mixtapetrappers@gmail.com

