Watch
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

'BeeVangelists' restoring bee hive communities across Milwaukee area

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
'BeeVangelists' restoring bee hive communities across Milwaukee area
Charlie Koenen
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 16:28:17-04

Watch this story Friday on Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — Other than swatting them away or running when they fly near, I never thought much about bees before meeting Charlie Koenen. But since today is World Bee Day, I thought I’d find out what the buzz was all about.

Charlie, or CharBee, the “BeeVangelists” as he is more commonly known, is the Executive Director of BeeVangelists, a non-profit organization whose mission is to spread the gospel of abundance according to bees, and to educate us about the plight of bees and the need to restore thriving hive communities in urban environments.

The BeeVangelists
The BeeVangelists

So, why are bees so important? They play an essential role in filtering our air; bees are also vital for pollinating the food we need to survive.

Charlie’s hives are located on school campuses, church rooftops, retirement homes, golf courses, ecology centers, and many backyards throughout the Milwaukee area. He says that “Bees are a stigmatized population, but by exercising polite Bee-haviour we can get close enough to understand the nature of bees.”

And, what is “polite Bee-haviour"? Charlie says, “Bee like a tree. Bees are curious and won't sting if they are not threatened.”

Learn more on Charlie's Facebook page.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight