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Beer garden season is here! People packed Estabrook Park for free beer and a stein-holding competition

Beer garden season is here, and that means stein holding competitions are back.
Stein holding competition at Estabrook Park
Estabrook Park Beer Garden is open for the season!
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SHOREWOOD — Spring is in full swing, and summer is just around the corner. You know how I know that? Because it's officially beer garden season across Milwaukee County.

Some parks have just opened, and others are just a day or two away from pouring the first beers of the season. Below, you will find a list of all the beer gardens that have opened and a schedule for when the others will start welcoming customers.

Open Beer Gardens:

Soon to Open Beer Gardens:

Some of the beer gardens have fun events for the opening weekends. Estabrook Park will have live music, free beer, and stein-holding competitions from April 30 - May 2.

Watch the interviews below to see how excited people are for beer garden season to be back...

Estabrook Park Beer Garden is open for the season!

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