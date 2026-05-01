Beer garden season is here! People packed Estabrook Park for free beer and a stein-holding competition

SHOREWOOD — Spring is in full swing, and summer is just around the corner. You know how I know that? Because it's officially beer garden season across Milwaukee County.
Some parks have just opened, and others are just a day or two away from pouring the first beers of the season. Below, you will find a list of all the beer gardens that have opened and a schedule for when the others will start welcoming customers.
Open Beer Gardens:
Soon to Open Beer Gardens:
- Hoyt Park - May 1st
- Third Ward Beer Garden - May 1
- Travelling Beer Garden - May 13
- Juneau Park - May 15
- Roundhouse Beer Garden - May 21
- The Vine Humboldt Beer Garden - May 21
Some of the beer gardens have fun events for the opening weekends. Estabrook Park will have live music, free beer, and stein-holding competitions from April 30 - May 2.
Watch the interviews below to see how excited people are for beer garden season to be back...
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