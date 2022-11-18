Watch Now
Beef Jerky Outlet in Franklin offers free taste-testing of more than 30 kinds of jerky

There are more than 30 kinds of jerky including python and shark.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Nov 18, 2022
FRANKLIN — There’s a store in Franklin that specializes in a type of food that many people consider a gas station snack, but this business takes it to the next level. We're talking about beef jerky.

Beef Jerky Outlet is like a craft brewery for beef jerky. They don't make the jerky there, but they sell high-end jerky and some pretty interesting flavors too. Among the more than 30 flavors there is python, shark, kangaroo, and alligator.

Python Jerky
"I've grown up around gas station jerkies which are always tough, and they're like flavorless, and they taste terrible," store manager Gregory Dobbs said.

But the jerky at the Beef Jerky Outlet isn't like that. The store provides itself on having higher quality products where everything is sourced from the United States.

What really separates the store from others is that you can go on a free taste-testing tour of all the jerky in the store.

"I've had customers where the tour takes 10 minutes. I’ve had customers where the tour takes an hour and a half because we just keep talking," Dobbs said.
Dobbs loves talking jerky and will do his best to get you to try some of the more interesting flavors.

BEEF JERKY
A gift box from Beef Jerky Outlet.

"Come hungry because I do like feeding people. I like trying people different things that they usually wouldn't try," he said.

Prices range from $10 to $40 for packages of jerky. They also offer gift boxes for $35 to $135.

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

