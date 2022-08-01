Watch Now
Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement (ABLE) provides resources to visually impaired, blind individuals

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
ABLE (Audio & Brail Literacy Enhancement)
Posted at 6:20 PM, Aug 01, 2022
MILWAUKEE — This wonderful hidden gem has been helping blind and print disabled individuals since 1965.

Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement (ABLE) in Milwaukee was of great assistance to Executive Director Cheryl Orgas, who benefited from their services as a child.

Orgas and twin sister Sharon were born prematurely. This caused retinopathy of prematurity in Orgas.

“My sister is not blind, and as a child, I tried to keep up with her. When she learned to hula hoop, I learned to hula hoop, though she was better at it than I,” Orgas mused.

Her parents believed she could do anything and fostered that belief in her. She joined ABLE as Executive Director in 2007.

“I am so passionate about this organization because it did so much for me," Orgas said.

Located in the lower level of the Milwaukee Public Library, ABLE partners with schools and organizations to create materials in braille, audio, and tactile form leveling the field for those who are visually impaired and print disabled.

For more information, click here.

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

