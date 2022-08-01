Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement (ABLE) provides resources to visually impaired, blind individuals

MILWAUKEE — This wonderful hidden gem has been helping blind and print disabled individuals since 1965.

Audio & Braille Literacy Enhancement (ABLE) in Milwaukee was of great assistance to Executive Director Cheryl Orgas, who benefited from their services as a child.

Orgas and twin sister Sharon were born prematurely. This caused retinopathy of prematurity in Orgas.

TMJ4

“My sister is not blind, and as a child, I tried to keep up with her. When she learned to hula hoop, I learned to hula hoop, though she was better at it than I,” Orgas mused.

Her parents believed she could do anything and fostered that belief in her. She joined ABLE as Executive Director in 2007.

“I am so passionate about this organization because it did so much for me," Orgas said.

TMJ4

Located in the lower level of the Milwaukee Public Library, ABLE partners with schools and organizations to create materials in braille, audio, and tactile form leveling the field for those who are visually impaired and print disabled.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip