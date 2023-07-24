Asian sushi bar 'Hungry Sumo' in Bay View celebrates 6 years of business

Hungry Sumo in Bay View is an Asian Sushi Bar that is about to celebrate six years of business. Pim Lert owns the restaurant with her partner Jif Rukchon.

"We tried to make Hungry Sumo unique," Pim says. "We wanted to bring it to the Bay View. At the time, there were no sushi restaurants yet. So we just tried to bring our Asian food to the neighborhood."

The restaurant has become popular in Bay View. They get great crowds for both lunch and dinner.

"I would say yes, we're pretty surprised by our popularity," Pim explains. "We've always appreciated our customers, they've always supported us since day one."

Jif explains some of their popular dishes.

"For the appetizer, I would say the hottie hottie rice crispy with spices tuna," Jif beams. "The spicy eel is also popular. For the sushi, we have the special roll called the la fiesta."

Hungry Sumo is located at 2663 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

For more information, visit Hungry Sumo's website.

