WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The American Saddlebred Association of Wisconsin is holding its annual Summerfun Horse Show this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

This premier equestrian event brings together talented horses and riders from across the Midwest for four days of competition, sportsmanship, and family-friendly entertainment.

The event runs daily through July 12, with daytime sessions starting at 10 a.m. and evening sessions starting at 6 p.m.

Admission is open to the public.

Watch: ASAW Summerfun Horse Show returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

ASAW Summerfun Horse Show Returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

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